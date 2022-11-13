The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €2.10 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.10) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($3.50) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.50) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.10) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.00) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.33 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.03).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.