The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $192.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,093 shares of company stock worth $8,893,056. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.