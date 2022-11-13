The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $86.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 244.59%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 538,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 252,071 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 189,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 114,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

