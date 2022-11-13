The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $14.80 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

