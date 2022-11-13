The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $4,030,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3,957.9% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.32. 18,972,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,933,442. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

