The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $177.49. 8,894,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.31. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

