The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($61.02) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($41.45) to GBX 3,468 ($39.93) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,984.00.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 4.5 %

BKGFY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,439. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

