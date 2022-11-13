TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 16.3% in October

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Price Performance

TGI Solar Power Group stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 135,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,525. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

