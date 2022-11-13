Tether Gold Trading Up 4.6% This Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $85.23 million and $1.51 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,759.14 or 0.10573515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

