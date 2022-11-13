TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $231.19 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $231.19 million and approximately $49.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00078926 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00063213 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011991 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024256 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005706 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,505,179 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
