Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. 2,745,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,986. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 105,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.