Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $15.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Trading cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.78.

NYSE:WWW opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.96.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

