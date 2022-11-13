Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $11.44 on Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and $4.22 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $11.44 or 0.00068821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002490 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00582077 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,045.31 or 0.30319454 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,821,076,488.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
