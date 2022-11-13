Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives $0.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.19.

Several research firms have commented on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.24) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.37) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.22) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.17) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TIIAY stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

