TD Securities Upgrades Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$19.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INE. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.85.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

INE stock opened at C$16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.74. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -171.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.