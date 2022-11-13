Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TBLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Taboola.com Trading Up 12.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
