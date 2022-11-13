Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Stock Up 6.1 %

Sysmex stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 26,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. Sysmex has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

