Swiss National Bank Sells 34,200 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $153,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.46. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

