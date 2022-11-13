Swiss National Bank Sells 29,800 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Kroger worth $143,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

