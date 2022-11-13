Swiss National Bank Sells 15,900 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Trane Technologies worth $131,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $176.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.