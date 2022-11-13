Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Aflac worth $148,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

