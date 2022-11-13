Swiss National Bank Purchases 700 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $151,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $297.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.22. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

