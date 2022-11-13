Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451,104 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of VICI Properties worth $124,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

