Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $137,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.29 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

