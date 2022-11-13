Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,362,892 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $167,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Shares of FTNT opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

