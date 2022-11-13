sUSD Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006123 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $51.04 million and approximately $637,174.10 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00581174 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,985.09 or 0.30272437 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000085 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,925,990 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.