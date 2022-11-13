Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in October

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Superdry Price Performance

SEPGY stock remained flat at $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Superdry has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Get Superdry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Superdry from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 125 ($1.44) in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.