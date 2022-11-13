SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $27.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of SPWR opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 37.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 119,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 523.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

