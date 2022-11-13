Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

