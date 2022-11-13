Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in October

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 909,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 999.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMMCF shares. Desjardins cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of SMMCF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 5,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

