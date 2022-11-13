Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $332,446.24 and $250.61 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,550.62 or 0.99985288 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010057 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00043747 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00244465 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00074443 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $136.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.