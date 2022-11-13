Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Cut by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,360 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $224.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.