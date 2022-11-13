StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.19. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
About Superior Drilling Products
