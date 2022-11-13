StockNews.com Downgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,942.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,942.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

