StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
LPCN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.55. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
