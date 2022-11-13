StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

LPCN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.55. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $901,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

