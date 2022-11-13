Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Target Price to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

