Stifel Nicolaus Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$21.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDE. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.33.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

Spartan Delta Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Spartan Delta

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540 in the last 90 days.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

