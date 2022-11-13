STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.54. 773,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,810. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,568.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

