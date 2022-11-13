Stellar Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $86.04 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,655,646,606 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.