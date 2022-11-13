Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $938.33 million, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.