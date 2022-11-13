Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Lowered by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $15,497,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

