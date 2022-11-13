Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in October

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Starpharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY remained flat at $3.44 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Starpharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.93.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. It offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.

