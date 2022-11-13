Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

SBUX opened at $97.38 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

