Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the October 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGBLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. Standard Bank Group has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

Standard Bank Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

