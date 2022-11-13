ssv.network (SSV) Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

ssv.network (SSV) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $7.43 or 0.00044669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. ssv.network has a total market cap of $74.27 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00584058 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,055.00 or 0.30427794 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,854,226,728.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.