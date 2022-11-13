Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $22.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

