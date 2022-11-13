SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,924. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $75.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.