Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. 1,022,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $139.75.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,590.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,671,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,754. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

