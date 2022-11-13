Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. 1,022,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $139.75.
Insider Transactions at Sprout Social
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Featured Stories
