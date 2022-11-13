Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,074 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $16.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.55. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.