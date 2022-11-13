Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,935. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

